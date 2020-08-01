Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $10.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLLGF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.