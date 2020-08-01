MTS Systems (MTSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

