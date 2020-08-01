M&T Bank Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

MTB stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

