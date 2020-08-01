MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSM opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

