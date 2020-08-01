Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

