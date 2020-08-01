Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.72. Mosaic has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

