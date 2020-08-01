Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.59

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.59 and last traded at $170.59, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $129,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,263,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,741,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,755 shares of company stock valued at $29,696,910. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

