Morgan Stanley Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,940

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,940 ($23.87) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($20.10) to GBX 1,553 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($20.74) to GBX 1,675 ($20.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,090 ($25.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.25 ($21.93).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($18.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,587.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,632.17. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 14.99 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

