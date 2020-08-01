Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SALVATORE FERRA/ADR alerts:

SFRGY stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SALVATORE FERRA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.