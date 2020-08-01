Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNKXF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, June 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Bankia stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

