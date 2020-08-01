Morgan Stanley Raises Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,210

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEIR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,084.76.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

