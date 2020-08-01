Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $109.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 293,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,856,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,688 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

