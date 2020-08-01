Morgan Stanley Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $203.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.56.

Shares of V opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

