Morgan Stanley Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $90.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

