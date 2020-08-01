Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 941.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 64.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.85.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $281.30 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 204.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

