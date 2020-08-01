Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

