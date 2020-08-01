Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.58. Moneygram International shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 54,069 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $220.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moneygram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Moneygram International during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.