Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,836,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 230,092 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 795,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 730,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

