Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MMX opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Thursday. Minds Machines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.67 ($0.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.48.

About Minds Machines Group

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

