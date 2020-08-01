MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s (MGDDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.12. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

