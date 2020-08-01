Michael Dean Brown Acquires 4,500 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.95. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $26,927,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,442,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after buying an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 404,287 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 393,666 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

