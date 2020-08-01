MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 4th

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by an average of 233.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,770. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. National Securities started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

