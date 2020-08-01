MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,514,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 1,234,899 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,653,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.