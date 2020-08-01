Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 66,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,084,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,350,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

