Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $770.00 to $1,255.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mercadolibre traded as high as $1,125.00 and last traded at $1,117.69, with a volume of 457038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,086.91.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $981.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

