MEG Energy’s (MEG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.02.

Shares of MEG opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -0.9036549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

