Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 2,100 Shares

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Capital alerts:

On Monday, July 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $43,758.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 73,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $51,310.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $82,518.80.

On Thursday, July 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 38,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $24,066.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,495 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $3,516.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,308 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $12,115.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,400 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $2,448.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 12,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $52,743.24.

On Friday, June 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 8,540 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $6,917.40.

Medley Capital stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($1.00). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 422.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 256.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 75.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

MCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.