Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 2,100 Shares

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $43,758.00.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 73,300 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $51,310.00.
- On Monday, July 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 126,952 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $82,518.80.
- On Thursday, July 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 38,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $24,066.00.
- On Tuesday, July 14th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,495 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $3,516.80.
- On Wednesday, July 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,308 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $12,115.60.
- On Monday, July 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 3,400 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $2,448.00.
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 12,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $52,743.24.
- On Friday, June 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 8,540 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $6,917.40.
Medley Capital stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 256.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 75.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP boosted its holdings in Medley Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.
MCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Medley Capital Company Profile
Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
