Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

