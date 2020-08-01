Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

