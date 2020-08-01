Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 555,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

