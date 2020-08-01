McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 13.95-14.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $13.95-14.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.