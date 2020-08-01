Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.