MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $194.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $196.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

