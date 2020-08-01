MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average of $164.15.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.