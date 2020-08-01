Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MXIM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

