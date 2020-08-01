Mathes Company Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

