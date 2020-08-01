Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Sell”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 91.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.