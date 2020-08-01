Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

