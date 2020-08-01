Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

