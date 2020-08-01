Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

