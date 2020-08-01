Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

