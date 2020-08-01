Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

