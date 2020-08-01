Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $83.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

