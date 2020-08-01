Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.86. Marechale Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 332,698 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.83.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.