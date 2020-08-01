Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

