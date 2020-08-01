Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $653.76

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.76 and traded as low as $624.91. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 16,531 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 653.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Wright purchased 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £56,483.10 ($69,509.11).

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.