Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIC opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

