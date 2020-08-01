Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,373,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $61,860,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

