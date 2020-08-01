Loop Capital Increases Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $200.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.74.

Get Spotify alerts:

Spotify stock opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth about $204,661,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Spotify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.