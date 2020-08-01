Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.80.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

